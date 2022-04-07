Iowa State softball continues its first homestand in a three-game series with Oklahoma State Friday afternoon.
And it won't be against a pushover. The Cowboys are atop the Big 12 standings, and the nation's No. 6 ranked team with an overall record of 29–6.
Oklahoma State enters the game on a 12-game win streak.
"I'm more concerned about what we need to do with ourselves than with Oklahoma State," Iowa State head coach Jamie Pinkerton said. "The coaching staff will have a plan, but we need to concentrate on what we need to do to get better."
The Cowgirls are 6–0 in Big 12 play after sweeping series against Texas Tech and Baylor. On the other side, the Cyclones are still searching for their first Big 12 win of the season.
Pinkerton's team lost its first game from home Wednesday evening against in-state rival Northern Iowa. Pitchers Karlie Charles and Saya Swain allowed five home runs while strong winds were blowing out toward left field.
Iowa State's last two meetings with Oklahoma State have been decided by one run. At the 2021 Big 12 tournament, then No. 9 ranked Oklahoma State beat Iowa State 6–5. Sami Williams hit two home runs in the matchup, but the Cyclone comeback effort fell short.
It's a game current infielder, and cleanup hitter Kaylee Pond remembers. Pond redshirted in 2021 due to injuries and watched the May 14 matchup from her dorm room.
"I just feel like redshirting last year makes me even more excited to play this series," Pond said.
Pond reached on an error and singled while playing in her first home game for Iowa State on Wednesday. Pond was thrown out at the plate attempting to score from second on the final play against Northern Iowa.
Iowa State enters the game with Oklahoma State on a seven-game losing streak. The loss to Northern Iowa came after Iowa State was swept by BYU and Texas.
The series with Texas evoked frustrations, Iowa State freshman Angelina Allen said. Among Iowa State's seven straight losses are two walk-off losses at the hands of Texas.
"Like another fire lit under us..." Allen said of her own reactions to games played in Austin. "Especially playing OSU this weekend. I know we want to win."
Allen also played in her first Iowa State home game Wednesday against Northern Iowa. Allen reached base in each of her three plate appearances against the Panthers. Allen scored twice, and her third-inning double to right field nearly cleared the outfield fence.
In her first season in a cyclone uniform, Allen is hitting .339. The native of Moreno Valley, Calif. native, is second behind only Carli Spelhaug for team leaders in batting average.
Outfield Hayley Busby and infielder Sydney Pennington gained All-American honors for Oklahoma State in 2021 and returned to the roster this season. Overall, Oklahoma State returns eight starters from a 2021 team that reached the Women's College World Series.
The Cowgirls also added 2020 national player of the year Miranda Elish in the off-season. Elish previously played at Oregon and Texas, and after spending 2021 away from softball, she transferred to Oklahoma State.
The series will begin at 4 p.m. Friday at the Cyclone Sports Complex. Games will continue at 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday.
