The Iowa State softball players were waiting for their name to be called Sunday night after finishing the regular season with a 32-21 record (6-12 in Big 12 play).
The team's dream came true as they were placed in the Colombia Regional in Colombia, Missouri. This is Iowa State's first tournament appearance since 1988.
The Cyclones are one of five Big 12 teams that will be competing in the NCAA Tournament.
The rest of the region consists of eighth-seeded Missouri (38-15), Northern Iowa (31-18) and the University of Illinois at Chicago (29-21).
The first game of the tournament for the Cyclones will be at 1 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday against Northern Iowa. This game will be livestreamed on ESPN 3.
