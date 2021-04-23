The Iowa State softball team finished its first day of play Friday at the Cyclone Sports Complex, losing the series opener against Baylor 9-5.
Skyler Ramos, center field, tripled to right field in the bottom of the second inning, sending Sarah Tyree, designated pitcher, and Alesia Ranches, infield, home.
Iowa State shortstop Sami Williams homered to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Williams has 17 home runs on the season.
Tyree doubled to right-center in the bottom of the sixth inning, sending Ranches home.
Mikayla Ramos homered to right-center in the bottom of the seventh inning, ending the game 9-5.
The Cyclones play Baylor at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Cyclones Sports Complex.
