The Iowa State soccer team (2-6) outplayed the Kansas State Wildcats on paper (2-6) in Friday’s game. Iowa State outshot the Wildcats and created more opportunities to score when looking at the box score.
And yet, Kansas State came away with a 2-0 victory, even with Iowa State controlling most of the game.
Iowa State Head Coach Matt Fannon said Friday’s game might have been the best game the squad has played all year, but just a few mistakes proved costly in the end.
Kansas State takes advantage
The Wildcats came in to Friday’s game with one of the worst records in the Big 12. The Wildcats lost three of their games by three goals or more, including a 0-7 loss to Texas on Oct. 9.
But the Wildcats were much improved from what they showed earlier in the season. In the previous week, Kansas State played No. 5 TCU in an overtime 2-3 loss.
Despite Iowa State controlling the shot advantage 20-10 and corner kicks 8-1, Kansas State just had a few moments where it capitalized on Iowa State's mistakes.
There were many points during the game when the ball was in the air with an Iowa State and Kansas State player going up for it. A couple times, the Cyclones overplayed it and it caused Kansas State to get behind them.
In soccer, the team with the ball will not always score more and that was evident Friday.
Physical play goes against Cyclones
Iowa State lost the foul margin to Kansas State 14-10, but there were many other physical battles for the ball that had no calls.
Fannon said he felt the Cyclones brought the intensity, the calls just went in favor of the Wildcats.
Iowa State’s intensity allowed it to control the tempo of the game and having the ball gave them more opportunities.
But it still just wasn’t enough.
Last game for seniors
This was the last game for five Cyclone seniors — McKenna Schultz, Shea Sullivan, Tavin Hays, Courtney Powell and Kassi Ginther. Schultz and Sullivan are defenders while Ginther, Hays and Powell are forwards.
The quintet has combined for 265 appearances, 143 starts, 17 goals and seven assists. They have played a combined 14,461 minutes for Iowa State so far in their careers.
Schultz, Hays and Powell were starters for Iowa State throughout the entire season while Ginther and Sullivan were key role players.
With that production gone after the season, the Cyclones will need to find a way to replace it.
The recruiting opportunities were limited due to COVID-19 this year. Nevertheless, Iowa State was able to bring in a huge transfer in goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
If the Cyclones can find a way to land some key recruits to blend with their experienced underclassmen, the team should be able to make up for the production.
