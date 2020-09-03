Iowa State athletics announced that the home games for Cyclone Soccer will not be open to the public this fall in a press release on Thursday.
Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard released an update earlier this week which stated that soccer games would allow up to 50 percent fan capacity but, that is no longer in place.
Although games will not be open to the public, most can still be streamed on Big 12 Now and ESPN+. Three of the Cyclones home games, Baylor (Sept. 25), Texas (Oct. 16) and Kansas State (Oct. 30) will be available to stream on Big 12 Now.
These dates are subject to change as more updates may be released in the future.
