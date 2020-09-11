Iowa State soccer didn’t get off to the start it had hoped for after being defeated 2-0 in its season opener against West Virginia University on Friday.
The Matt Fannon era of Cyclone Soccer has started with a loss but there is plenty of promise for the season ahead.
The Cyclones couldn’t get much going in the attacking third as they recorded eight shots with only two of those being on target. In addition, the Cyclones conceded 15 fouls which may have played a factor in terms of momentum.
West Virginia got off to a quick start and scored in the 13th minute to go up 1-0 on the Cyclones. Senior Stefany Ferrer-Van Ginkel broke the deadlock after being set up by Junior Isabella Sibley.
The Mountaineers' second goal came in the 83rd minute from junior Alina Stahl which sealed the win for West Virginia.
The Cyclones will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, next week to face off against Oklahoma State University.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. as Iowa State hopes to bounce back from this loss.
