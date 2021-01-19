After a big win against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Iowa State women's basketball was able to extend its win streak to four after they beat Oklahoma at Hilton behind late clutch plays from multiple Cyclones.
The Cyclones took down the Sooners 64-63 after a close game between the two teams.
The Sooners got out to an early five-point lead in the first quarter after the Cyclones could not get anything to fall, with Iowa State shooting 25 percent from the field heading into the first media timeout.
Oklahoma maintained its lead, finishing the first quarter ahead of Iowa State 20-13. The Cyclones shot 29 percent from the field in the first quarter while the Sooners shot 50 percent.
While the Sooners started to cool down in the second quarter, the Cyclones started to heat up.
Junior guard Ashley Joens led the comeback with 17 points, four rebounds and a steal in the second quarter to put Iowa State ahead 39-37 at the half.
Iowa State brought its shooting percentage up to 52 percent at the half while Oklahoma’s dropped to 45 percent from the field.
The Sooners came out of the half on a 7-0 run to go up 44-39, but Joens made two free throws to stop their run.
Iowa State went on an 8-0 run of its own to go up by three with four minutes left in the third quarter, but the Sooners closed the quarter ahead 55-53.
Neither team was able to get much to go in the final quarter, with Iowa State shooting 27.8 percent from the field in the fourth and Oklahoma shooting 10.5 percent, but it was Joens who led Iowa State past Oklahoma at the end.
The Cyclones defeated the Sooners 64-63 behind Joens’ team-high 32 points and 16 rebounds as Iowa State won its fourth straight.
Taylor Robertson led Oklahoma with 30 points and Mandy Simpson led with 13 rebounds.
Iowa State will look to make it five straight wins when they take on Texas — its only conference loss of the season — at 5 p.m. Saturday at Hilton Coliseum. The game will be available to watch on ESPNU.
