The Iowa State men's golf team teed off at the Big 12 Championship for their first two rounds of golf Monday in Hutchinson, Kansas, but it started shaky for the Cyclones.
Iowa State finished with a team score of 304. Iowa State entered the second round in eighth place out of 10 teams. However, a second-round score of 312 pushed them back to 10th.
Lachlan Barker was leading the team after the first round of play. He finished the round with a score of 73, which placed him in the top 10 heading into the second round of the day.
Barker slipped in the second round, with a second-round score of 80. This landed Barker in a tie for 33rd place to end the day.
Nate Vance passed Barker in the second round, finishing with a two-round score of 152 (76-76). Vance's team-leading score was good enough to land him in a tie for 28th place at the event.
Oklahoma currently leads the field as it has put up a two-round score of 577 (291-286).
The Cyclones will look to make improvements heading into the third round of four at the Big 12 Championship tournament.
Iowa State Scores
T28. Nate Vance — 152 (76-76)
T33. Lachlan Barker — 153 (73-80)
T38. Frank Lindwall — 155 (79-76)
T41. Tripp Kinney — 156 (76-80)
49. Ricky Costello — 162 (79-83)
