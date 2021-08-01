After an excellent 2021 season, softball Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton received a contract extension through the 2025 season.
Pinkerton led the Cyclones to a 34-23 season while reaching the regional final, where they lost to Missouri. He will be entering his fifth season as head coach with a career 105-94 record at Iowa State. Pinkerton was an assistant coach for the Cyclones from 2010-13.
The 2021 softball team was easily the team’s best season within his tenure. They ended with 31 wins and the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth since 1988. The Cyclones reached the top 25 in the coach's poll for the first time in program history. Along with reaching the Regional Final for the first time ever, the team also set a new single-season record for home runs with 64.
Besides Iowa State, Pinkerton has coached at other universities. He was the head coach at Montana, where he started the softball program. His resume also includes head coaching jobs at Tulsa and Arkansas, along with assistant coaching stints at Virginia, Tulsa and Louisiana-Monroe.
With a bright future in sight, Pinkerton will lead the team for time to come.
