After a solid first day of the Drake Relays on Thursday, the Iowa State men's and women's track and field teams finished well in a few events Friday.
In the women's sprint medley, the Cyclones finished in second, just over a second behind Northern Iowa's team, who won the event with a time of 3:55.87.
The Cyclone team of Kaylyn Hall, Erika Furbeck, Zakiyah Amos and Maggie Davis ended with a time of 3:57.13.
The men's team saw similar success in the same event, winning the event with a time of 3:22.06. The team of Gage Clay, Joven Nelson, Eric Fogltanz and Roshon Roomes won the event by over a second ahead of North Dakota State, who finished second, and Indiana State, who placed third.
The Cyclones picked up another top-two spot in the men's discuss throw event, where Kevin Sakson's 55.23 meters placed just behind Mitchell Weber of Missouri, handing Sakson second place.
Iowa State earned one more top finish Friday, winning the 4x800 meter relay with a time of 7:12.57, blowing away the competition. The second-place finishing team was Bradley, who was beat by over 9 seconds with a 7:21.91 time.
Iowa State will compete in the final day of the Drake Relays on Saturday.
