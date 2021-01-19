Iowa State (2-7) men's basketball's game against Texas Tech (11-4) scheduled for Saturday in Lubbock, Texas, has been postponed, according to a press release from Iowa State Athletics on Tuesday.
The Cyclones have missed multiple games in a row already and will now miss another. Kansas State, Kansas, Texas and now Texas Tech are the teams that Iowa State will have to reschedule games against at future dates.
The recent postponement is due to Iowa State's continued pause due to COVID-19 protocols. The press release Tuesday said that the schools will work with the Big 12 Conference in rescheduling the game.
