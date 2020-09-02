After deciding on 25,000 fans in the stadium, Iowa State reversed course Wednesday by announcing that no fans would be allowed at the season opener against Louisiana on Sept 12.
University Changes Decision On Football https://t.co/cJtm4XcNzy— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 2, 2020
The decision comes in the same week as the decision to play with 25,000 fans.
"President [Wendy] Wintersteen shared with me on Tuesday evening that, after weighing feedback she has received from the community, she has decided to reverse the decision," a statement from the Iowa State Athletic Department said. "As a result we will play the season opener without fans."
The decision also comes just days after a New York Times article listed Ames as a one of the cities with the largest COVID-19 outbreaks in the country in relation to population.
