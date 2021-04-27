The Iowa State men’s golf team was back in action for Day Two of the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kansas, on Tuesday. But the challenges of Monday carried over into Day Two for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones shot much better in the third round, but so did every other team.
Following scores of 304 and 312 in the first two rounds, Iowa State got down to 286 in the third round. Unfortunately for Iowa State, that was still the worst score of the day.
Lachlan Barker led the team on the second day, shooting an even par and sitting tied for 26th on the individual leaderboard. Tripp Kinney and Frank Lindwall each shot 71.
It's gearing up to be a heated final day at the tournament, as Texas, Oklahoma, and Oklahoma State are all tied for first at 16 over par. Texas Tech and TCU are tied for fourth and sit 14 strokes back, so it will likely be a three-horse race on Wednesday.
The individual side of things are in a similar state, as Cole Hammer of Texas, Ludvig Aberg of Texas Tech, and Bo Jin of Oklahoma State are tied for first at one under par. Quade Cummins of Oklahoma is hot on their trail at one over par.
The Cyclones sit five strokes back of ninth place and 14 strokes back of eighth place. The team will be playing on Wednesday with an obvious desire to move up from last place.
Iowa State Scores
T26. Lachlan Barker - 220 (73, 80, 70)
T39. Frank Lindwall - 226 (79, 76, 71)
T44. Tripp Kinney - 227 (76, 80, 71)
T44. Nate Vance - 227 (76, 76, 75)
50. Ricky Costello - 236 (79, 83, 74)
