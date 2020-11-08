Despite a come-from-behind victory over the Baylor Bears on Saturday, Iowa State football didn't move up in the Associated Press top 25 poll, instead remaining at No. 17.
POLL ALERT: Alabama reaches No. 1 in AP Top 25 for record 13th consecutive season; Notre Dame jumps to No. 2, Clemson slips to No. 4.Full poll >> https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1jMore coverage >> https://t.co/2qlqr09CPm pic.twitter.com/gBe2izVZO2— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 8, 2020
The Cyclones took sole possession of first place in the Big 12 Conference with the win over Baylor and have also clinched a winning record within the conference with their fifth win.
Iowa State's one conference loss came to Oklahoma State, who is ranked at No. 14. Oklahoma checks in at No. 18 while Texas rounds out the Big 12 at No. 21.
