Iowa State traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, to take on the TCU Horned Frogs to start Big 12 conference play. Iowa State defeated TCU 37-34.
Both teams started the first quarter off slow, but the remaining quarters saw Iowa State and TCU trade scores.
The Cyclones struck first with a 75-yard rushing touchdown from sophomore Breece Hall, which TCU responded with a 37-yard touchdown connection for quarterback Matthew Downing to receiver Quentin Johnston.
Iowa State struck again after recovering a fumble from a JaQuan Bailey strip-sack on Downing. Purdy connected with Darren Wilson Jr. for a 17-yard touchdown, followed by a missed point after attempt.
Redshirt senior JaQuan Bailey led the Cyclones defense in the first half with a record-tying 3.5 sacks, which gave him Iowa State’s career sack leader record with 22.0 career sacks.
TCU struck quickly in the second half with La’Kendrick VanZandt recovering a Purdy fumble and returning it for a touchdown.
Redshirt senior Kene Nwangwu responded for the Cyclones with a 49-yard rushing touchdown that extended the Cyclone lead.
The Horned Frogs closed in on Iowa State with a 27-yard touchdown reception from Taye Barber from Max Duggan, who started the second half for TCU.
Hall extended the lead for the Cyclones once again after he punched the ball in from the goal line, scoring his second touchdown of the day.
TCU closed in once again with a 48-yard touchdown reception from Artayvious Lynn, but was met with Breece Hall’s third touchdown after a Mike Rose interception.
Duggan connected with Blair Conwright for a 31-yard touchdown pass as time expired, but wasn’t enough to close Iowa State’s lead.
Hall led the Cyclone offense with 18 rushing attempts for 155 yards and three touchdowns. JaQuan Bailey led the Cyclone defense with his record-tying 3.5 sacks, along with his forced fumble and fumble recovery.
