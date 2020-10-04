After beating No. 18 Oklahoma at home Saturday, Iowa State earned the No. 24 ranking in the nation Sunday in the latest Associated Press poll.
Back In⤵️🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/w79NGLkeqG— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 4, 2020
The Cyclones were ranked in the preseason poll and then were taken out after losing to Louisiana at home in week one. Since then, the Cyclones have gone 2-0 including a win against the Sooners who have been the favorite to win the Big 12 in most recent years.
The Cyclones beat the Sooners 37-30 in a close game that came down to the final few possessions.
Oklahoma fell out of the poll after the second straight loss, while other Big 12 teams faced different fates.
Oklahoma State moved up to No. 10 after a dominant win over Kansas while Texas fell 13 spots to No. 22 after a loss to TCU.
