AMES- It's officially a top-10 matchup in the Iowa Corn CyHawk series for the first time ever.
In the latest AP top-25 poll released Tuesday, the Iowa State Cyclones checked in at No. 9, No.7 in the preseason poll. The Cyclones are coming off a 16-10 win over Northern Iowa to open their season.
In the 127-year old rivalry, the Cyclones and Hawkeyes have never faced each other when both teams were ranked at kickoff. The two were supposed to play in Iowa City last fall, but the historic rivalry was canceled after both conferences opted for mostly inter-conference schedules.
On the other side of Saturday's matchup, the Iowa Hawkeyes jumped eight spots in the poll after a dominating 34-6 win over then-No.17 Indiana on Saturday.
Iowa has won the last five matchups in the CyHawk series.
The Iowa Corn CyHawk series showdown will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on ABC.
