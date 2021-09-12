After falling to their in-state foe, the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Cyclones have found themselves falling to No. 14 in the latest AP Poll.
Iowa State was defeated 27-17 in Ames, a game that featured four Cyclone turnovers.
The Iowa Hawkeyes have shot up to fifth in the poll after their convincing win.
Next up for Iowa State is a trip to Las Vegas to take on the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 18.
