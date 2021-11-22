Editor's note: Each week, the Iowa State Daily will look back on a notable matchup from the past between the Cyclones and whoever they are playing that particular week.
This week, sports editor Matt Belinson takes us back to Oct 28, 2017 — Iowa State's first home win over TCU in program history, and a win that gave the Cyclones bowl eligibility for the first time since the 2012 season.
Before the expectations, before the the New Year's Six bowl win, Iowa State football was still deep in figuring out the process. It had a boiling point at home against TCU on Oct 28, 2017 and the Cyclones have used that momentum since.
Iowa State, ranked No. 25 in the country at the time, took down No. 4 TCU 14-7 to improve to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, earning the program a trip to a bowl game, which, at the time, was extraordinary in itself.
And it was about the Cyclone defense on that October afternoon.
Iowa State forced TCU into three turnovers and held the Horned Frogs to a season-low seven points on the afternoon.
Iowa State led 14-7 as the fourth quarter ticked to a close, with TCU taking over at its own 44-yard line. But Iowa State's defense came through once again.
Iowa State linebacker Marcel Spears picked off TCU quarterback Kenny Hill with 1:16 remaining, giving Iowa State its second win over a top-five team that season alone.
While Spears played hero at the end, the Cyclones tormented Hill in the red-zone earlier in the game.
Brian Peavy picked off Hill at the goal line in the third quarter and Willie Harvey forced a fumble with 6:11 left in the game.
We've run out of words to describe the big plays from Marcel Spears, Jr.! He's a #CycloneTop10Nominee for his game-clinching INT vs. TCU 🌪🚨🌪 pic.twitter.com/09wdqlYt7u— Cyclones.tv (@CyclonesTV) October 31, 2017
Over on the offensive side of the ball, the Cyclones had a big day from Allen Lazard and Kyle Kempt. Lazard finished with six catches for 106 yards while his quarterback went 21-35 for 202 yards and two touchdowns.
And to bring it full circle to Friday's Senior Day against TCU, here are all of the current Cyclone seniors who participated in the win over TCU in 2017:
Chase Allen, Eyioma Uwazurike, Sean Foster, Tarique Milton, Datrone Young, O’Rien Vance, Jake Hummel, Colin Newell, Derek Schweiger and Charlie Kolar.
