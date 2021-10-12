Editor's note: Each week, the Iowa State Daily will look back on a notable matchup from the past between the Cyclones and whoever they are playing that particular week.
This week, sports editor Matt Belinson goes back to the last time Iowa State beat Kansas State in Manhattan on Nov. 20, 2004.
It's been more than a decade since Iowa State last beat the Wildcats on the road. But it has happened before.
It was the Bret Meyer and Stevie Hicks show on a November day in Manhattan Kansas for the Iowa State Cyclones.
In what would be one of two road wins in the 2004 season, Iowa State's offensive leaders did their thing — for some at a career-high level — for a majority of the team's 37-23 win. Iowa State quarterback Bret Meyer would throw and run for a touchdown, all while leading Iowa State to three touchdowns in the final three minutes of action.
Running back Stevie Hicks took the rock and carried the ball for a career-high 156 yards and scored the go-ahead touchdown for Iowa State in the win. With the win, Iowa State stayed in control of what once-was the Big 12 North ahead of a big match-up with a Missouri a week later. But it didn't come without resistance from a future NFL star in Kansas State running back Darren Sproles.
Sproles, the future San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles running back for 11 seasons, ran for 167 yards and a touchdown in his final game for Kansas State. Wildcats quarterback Allen Webb rushed for two touchdowns but also made two big turnovers in the fourth quarter to give Iowa State the momentum it needed to secure a win.
Sproles would move into 10th place on the NCAA career list with 4,979 yards rushing at the time after the loss. The win was Iowa State's fourth in a row on the season and broke the 10-year losing streak to the Wildcats.
