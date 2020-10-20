The Iowa State women's golf team is heading to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to compete in its final outing for the fall portion of its season at the Cowgirl Classic. The event will be hosted by Oklahoma State, at Karsten Creek.
Iowa State will be carrying over significant momentum from its last outing, where it would end up finishing fourth place out of eight teams in the Betsy Rawls Invitational in Austin, Texas.
In that meet, the Cyclones would have three golfers finish in the top 25. Sophomore Taglao Jeeravivitaporn paced the team two weeks ago tying for 12th with an overall score of 214.
Although the rankings have not been released by Golfstat for the 2020 fall season, Iowa State will be competing against similar opponents. Teams like Kansas, Kansas State, North Texas, Oklahoma, Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech will all be facing the Cyclones.
The Baylor Bears will be the toughest competition as they have won their last two meets of the year by a comfortable margin.
Sister duo Joy and Ruby Chou will try to finish this fall off with a solid performance, as both of them have been the mark of consistency for Martens and Iowa State so far this season.
Joy is a junior and Ruby is a freshman. Both sisters have finished within the top four golfers for the Cyclones in their last two meets.
Despite the fact that Iowa State only gets three meets this fall, Martens and the team are thankful that they even get the opportunity to compete.
Tee times for the first day of the tournament will start at 8:45 a.m. Thursday.
