AMES- For the second year in a row, Breece Hall is an Associated Press All-American.
The Associated Press released their All-America team on Monday and Hall was named to the First-Team, along with Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
Hall is the second player in Cyclone history to be named to the first-team twice, joining running back Troy Davis who earned the distinction in 1995 and 1996. Hall was also the only player selected to this year's first-team that made the list last year.
On the other side of the ball, edge rusher Will McDonald IV was named as an AP All-American for the first time in his career, being named to the third team.
This comes on the heels of very successful regular season campaigns for both McDonald and Hall.
Breece Hall had 253 rushing attempts for 1,472 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns in 12 games. He added three receiving touchdowns on over 300 yards through the air.
Hall also set the all-time NCAA record for consecutive games with a touchdown rush at 24.
As for McDonald, he had 11.5 sacks this season in 12 games played and a total of 32 tackles on the season. He also forced five fumbles.
McDonald set a record himself, breaking Iowa State's all-time sack record set by his former teammate, Jaquan Bailey, in the game against Texas. At the time the record was 25.5 and McDonald has continued to add onto the record, currently sitting at 28.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.