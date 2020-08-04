wrestling3.jpg

Iowa State wrestling coach Kevin Dresser (left) and assistant coach Brent Metcalf (right) cheer after then-freshman Zane Mulder takes down South Dakota State senior Logan Peterson during their match in the 165-pound weight class. The Iowa State wrestling team won 47-0 against South Dakota State at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 1.

Iowa State continued to improve its 2021 recruiting class after picking up an in-state commitment from Ames native Gabe Greenlee on Tuesday morning.

Greenlee, who wrestles at 285 pounds for Ames High School, is lining himself up as the potential successor at the heavyweight spot as Iowa State’s current starter and Big 12 runner-up Gannon Gremmel enters his redshirt senior year.

Less than three miles from Hilton Coliseum, Greenlee has been busy adding to his resume as he prepares to make the transition from the Ames High Little Cyclones to the Iowa State Cyclones. Greenlee

Marked as the No. 195 overall prospect heading into his senior year, Greenlee is a two-time Class 3A state finalist, which includes finding himself in the heavyweight finals this past season.

The commitment from Greenlee on Tuesday, buffs up a 2021 recruiting class that already provides Head Coach Kevin Dresser and company with a bright future with fellow 2021 commits Paniro Johnson of Erie Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania), who’s ranked at No. 62 overall, and Conor Knopick of Millard South (Nebraska), who’s ranked at No. 29 overall.

