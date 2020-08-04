Iowa State continued to improve its 2021 recruiting class after picking up an in-state commitment from Ames native Gabe Greenlee on Tuesday morning.
Greenlee, who wrestles at 285 pounds for Ames High School, is lining himself up as the potential successor at the heavyweight spot as Iowa State’s current starter and Big 12 runner-up Gannon Gremmel enters his redshirt senior year.
Ames’ Gabe Greenlee committing to Iowa State wrestling. The senior-to-be is projected as a heavyweight and is the third commit in the #Cyclones 2021 class.Kevin Dresser has a bounty of options for when Gannon Gremmel departs after the 2020-21 season.— Zach Martin (@zach_martin95) August 4, 2020
Less than three miles from Hilton Coliseum, Greenlee has been busy adding to his resume as he prepares to make the transition from the Ames High Little Cyclones to the Iowa State Cyclones. Greenlee
Marked as the No. 195 overall prospect heading into his senior year, Greenlee is a two-time Class 3A state finalist, which includes finding himself in the heavyweight finals this past season.
The commitment from Greenlee on Tuesday, buffs up a 2021 recruiting class that already provides Head Coach Kevin Dresser and company with a bright future with fellow 2021 commits Paniro Johnson of Erie Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania), who’s ranked at No. 62 overall, and Conor Knopick of Millard South (Nebraska), who’s ranked at No. 29 overall.
