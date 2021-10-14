AMES — The votes are in. Iowa State men's basketball will look to beat low expectations in the 2021-22 season.
The Big 12 Conference revealed its preseason poll for the 2021-22 season on Thursday, with the Iowa State Cyclones picked to finish 10th in the conference for the second straight season.
Kansas was voted by the league’s head coaches as the preseason favorite to win the 2021-22 Big 12 men’s basketball regular season championship. In 26 seasons, Kansas has been picked to be the outright winner or tied for first in 19 preseason polls and won or shared the conference championship in 19 years.
Texas and new head coach Chris Beard received the other two first-place votes to land at second place with 70 points. Baylor was third with 67 points while Texas Tech was fourth with 51 points. Oklahoma State and West Virginia tied for fifth with 49 points each. No. 7 Oklahoma (29), No. 8 TCU (24), No. 9 K-State (22) and No. 10 Iowa State (9) rounded out the poll.
Iowa State went 2-22 last season and 0-18 in the Big 12, setting new head coach T.J. Otzelberger and the Cyclones up for a challenging 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.