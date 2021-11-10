T.J. Otzelberger has officially signed his first recruiting class as head coach of the Cyclones, with National Signing Day allowing Iowa State's 2022 class to officially sign their National Letters of Intent.
"This class is all proven winners," Otzelberger said in a release on the signees. "They are all guys that are team oriented players. As you are looking for your first recruiting class, you want guys that have character and guys that are winners."
The 2022 class is rated No. 26 nationally by 247sports and No. 36 by Rivals.
Here's a breakdown of the three names in the 2022 class:
Tamin Lipsey (Ames, Iowa)
Lipsey was an easy target for Otzelberger to find, with the 6-foot-3 guard playing in the backyard of Hilton Coliseum at Ames High School.
Lipsey is described by evaluators and Otzelberger as a physical guard who can shoot the ball with ease. Lipsey is listed as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
After returning from injury, Lipsey returned for his junior season and led Ames High to an 18-4 record and a berth in the Iowa High School state tournament.
"Tamin is a tough-minded, intelligent lead guard,” Otzelberger said. “He impacts winning in multiple ways and takes tremendous pride in making plays for his teammates. Decision-making, passing and on-ball defense are areas where he can immediately impact our program.”
He averaged 16.3 points and 5.0 assists, shooting 52 percent from the field and 38 percent from three. Lipsey won a Gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Americas U16 Championship in 2019 in Brazil.
An interesting note about the class is that Lipsey and fellow signee Eli King were teammates in the AAU circuit in Minnesota, both playing for D1 Minnesota.
Demarion Watson (Maple Grove, Minn.)
Demarion Watson is an athletic playmaker in this class, standing at 6-foot-7.
Otzelberger and the Cyclones will work to get his versatility to become a weapon with his seven-foot wingspan.
Watson committed to Iowa State in July, the second Minnesota grab for Otzelberger and his staff.
“He is an exceptionally versatile player, both due to his athleticism and intelligence," Otzelberger said. "We will immediately welcome his seven-foot plus wingspan, which allows him to thrive defensively and rebound above the rim.”
Watson is rated as a three-star commit according to 247sports and Rivals.
Watson averaged 12.6 points last season. He earned Star Tribune All-Metro honorable mention accolades and played on the AAU circuit for Team Sizzle.
Eli King (Caledonia, Minn.)
Otzelberger's first Minnesota target was Eli King, a 6-foot-3 guard from Caledonia, Minn.
As a guard, King has been labeled a competitive, physical and proven winner. He led his high school to state championship games in both football and basketball. King is listed as a four-star recruit according to both 247sports and Rivals.
“Eli thrives in open-court basketball,” Otzelberger said in the release. “Defensively, his instincts and anticipation will create turnovers. Offensively, he’s a gifted playmaker that makes the right play and can finish with authority. His toughness and competitiveness will be welcomed additions.”
King averaged 16 points as a sophomore, but missed his junior season with a lower body injury. He fully recovered and played AAU last summer with Lipsey for D1 Minnesota.
