The Iowa State Cyclones earned another top 10 ranking in the latest Associated Press poll, this time improving two spots and checking in at No. 8, the highest ranking in program history.
The Cyclones surpassed previously No. 6 Florida who lost 37-34 to LSU and No. 9 Miami who was blown out 62-26 to North Carolina.
The ranking is the highest all season for the Cyclones and is only the second game in the top 10.
Iowa State is also on a five game winning streak, dating back to an Oct. 31 win over Kansas, with its last loss coming on Oct. 24 against Oklahoma State.
The No. 8 Cyclones will head down to Arlington, Texas, to take on No. 12 Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday.
