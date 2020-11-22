After a 45-0 victory over Kansas State, Iowa State football moved up to No. 15 in the latest Associated Press poll.
POLL ALERT: Alabama is unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25 as top 8 remain unchanged; No. 11 Northwestern jumps to best ranking in 24 years.Full poll >> https://t.co/7dTTUiSC1jMore coverage >> https://t.co/2qlqr09CPm pic.twitter.com/CZVYFpxq01— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) November 22, 2020
The Cyclones improved their record to 6-2 overall Saturday after the win over the Wildcats and also improved their Big 12 Conference record to 6-1.
The only other team with one loss in the Big 12, Oklahoma State, was handed another loss by Oklahoma, who has moved up to No. 14. Oklahoma State moved down to No. 21 in the loss.
Texas is the only other ranked Big 12 team, sitting at No. 20 in the country.
