AMES- In a week that featured a blowout against Arkansas Pine-Bluff that left a bad taste in T.J. Otzelberger's mouth, then a trip to Omaha to take down the Creighton Bluejays, Iowa State men's basketball continued its hot start and moved to 8-0.
After debuting in the AP Poll at No. 19 a week ago, the Cyclones moved up to No. 17 in the latest poll release on Monday.
This is their highest ranking since February of 2019.
It's been a miraculous start for Iowa State in Otzelberger's first year at the helm, and he has a chance to add another statement win to his inaugural resume as the Iowa Hawkeyes come to town Thursday.
Iowa State is 8-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season and just the sixth time in program history.
