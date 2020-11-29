Brock Purdy pass Texas 2020

Iowa State junior quarterback Brock Purdy throws a pass against the University of Texas on Nov 27 in Austin, Texas.

In the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings, the Iowa State Cyclones moved up to No. 12 following a 23-20 road win over the Texas Longhorns, which has all but cemented Iowa State’s spot in the Big 12 Championship game.

The Cyclones have moved to 7-2 on the season over, while still standing as the only one conference loss team in the Big 12 with a 7-1 Big 12 record.

Oklahoma moved up to No. 13 right behind Iowa State, despite having its game postponed, and Oklahoma State moved up to No. 19 after beating Texas Tech.

With the loss to Iowa State, Texas dropped out of the top 25 after being ranked No. 20 in the week 12 rankings.

