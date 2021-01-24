As the spring comes around, so does the second half of the 2020-21 season for the Iowa State men’s golf team.
The team will be starting off its spring season at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Arizona.
The golf team tees up after playing a fall season where the team competed at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational and the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational. There was also Big 12 Match Play during that time.
At the Colonial Collegiate Invitational, the Cyclone men took 10th place with efforts from freshman Brock Barnhart.
In early October, the Cyclones competed in Big 12 Match Play and went 1-4 in the tournament. The team captured a win versus West Virginia.
The team is made up of athletes from many different ages. This allows for the team to have promise for competitions to come. The men also have experience from the fall season that will lead them in the spring.
The spring season brings more opportunities with more tournaments. The Arizona Intercollegiate, the Prestige at West, and Spartan Collegiate at Sea Island are a few of the first tournaments for the Cyclones.
The Cyclones will also compete at the National Invitational Tournament, the Hootie at Bulls Bay, the ASU Thunderbird Invitational, and the Big 12 Championship.
The season extends into May where the Cyclones could have a chance at the NCAA Tournament after the regional tournament.
