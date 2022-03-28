Iowa State men's golf team bounced back in Monday's second round of action by shooting a 286 (-2).
While certainly an improvement from Sunday's disappointment, the team remains in 16th place heading into the final day of The Hootie at Bulls Bay. The conditions were better for golfers on the day, as every team shot under par.
In fact, despite shooting -2, ISU tied 15th-place Limestone for the worst team score on the day.
In essence, they were unable to gain any ground on the field and they remain 10 strokes behind Limestone, leaving a lot of work to do if they want to avoid finishing last.
South Carolina remains in the lead in their home state, as they are up 10 strokes over Ole Miss, Missouri and NC State.
Nate Vance had the best day of any Cyclone, as he shot a 68. He's now tied-for-35th at -2 heading into Tuesday. Vance shot -4 on par fives, including an eagle on the 10th hole to begin the day.
He tied seven others for the best score on the three par fives. Sunday's top performer, Rickey Costello, struggled mightily on the day despite ideal conditions. He had a bogey on four of the first seven holes, and wound up at +5 (77) on the day and now is tied for 76th.
Lochlan Barker, Luke Gutschewski, Josh Hetherington, and Jake Slocum are all outside of the top-70 in the 96-man field. While the team did better on par threes and par fives on Monday, they shot +10 on par fours, the worst in the field by three strokes.
If there's an area to improve on for the final round, that's certainly it.
Jake Slocum once again leads things off for the Cyclones in Tuesday's final round, beginning at 8:45 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.