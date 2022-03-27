On Sunday, Iowa State finished up the first round in last out of the 16-team field in The Hootie at Bulls Bay.
The Cyclones shot 302 (+14) on the day, 10 strokes behind the 15th-placed Limestone. The team got off to a slow start and failed to climb the standings beyond that. They struggled in every aspect Sunday, as they had the worst score in pars three, four and five amongst the field. Their +8 on par three is one aspect to particularly keep an eye on, as they'll need to improve there to move up the standings Monday.
Individually, Rickey Costello finished the day as the highest-ranked Cyclone golfer. He shot 72 (E), leading to a tie for 42nd out of 96 qualified golfers. Costello is the only Cyclone inside of the top 60 after Day 1. Nate Vance (T62), Josh Hetherington (T70), and Luke Gutschewski (T75) followed Costello amongst Cyclone golfers.
Lochlan Barker (T82) had a round unlike his usual self, shooting +5 on the day. Barker did bounce back from a tough start by shooting +1 on the last 11 holes. Jake Slocum rounds out the Cyclones, as he ranks last in the field at +11.
South Carolina currently possesses the lead in the tournament after shooting -17. They have three golfers in the top five after Sunday's round. Ole Miss and East Tennessee State University round out the top three in the standings.
Round 2 begins Monday, with the tournament finishing up Tuesday. Jake Slocum will be the first to tee off at 9:45 a.m. on the 10th hole, with the remaining Cyclones following him up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.