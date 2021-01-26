The Iowa State men’s golf team played in the second round of the 2021 Arizona Intercollegiate tournament Tuesday in Tucson, Arizona, dropping a few spots from its placement Monday.
Iowa State started off day two tied for fifth place, and by midday, the Cyclones jumped up to second place.
Lachlan Barker started Tuesday tied for second place, and the junior finished the day tied for third to lead the team. He scored 1-under 70 again.
On day two, the Cyclones had two men in the top 30, Barker and Tripp Kinney. Tripp Kinney scored 1-under 70 for Round 2.
The team is currently in seventh place among all teams.
The Cyclones will start Round 3 with a combined team score of 591. The Arizona Intercollegiate will finish up Thursday.
Iowa State scores and positions after round 1 and 2 of play :
Lachlan Barker - T3 - 140
Tripp Kinney - T29 - 147
Ricky Costello - T38 - 148
Nate Vance - T80 - 156
Lukas Pany - T86 - 157
