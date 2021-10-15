The Iowa State men's and women’s cross country teams competed in the Nuttycombe invitational on Friday in Madison, Wisconsin and return to Ames with solid finishes.
The invite took place at the Zimmer Championship Course and hosted 36 teams for the women and 31 teams for the men.
The men ran a 800m and the women ran 600m race.
Iowa State finished in 9th place as a team for the women, with 306 points. The men's team finished in 1st place with 88 points. University of New Mexico earned first place as a team for the women.
Senior Callie Logue earned her way into the top 10 finish, her race time was 20:10.7 and came in 7th place right behind University of Minnesota’s, Bethany Hasz. Logue remained consistent throughout the race, at the 200m mark she was right around 56th place; By the 400m mark, Logue was sitting around 10th place.
Ceili McCabe from West Virginia earned first place at the invite, finishing her race in 19:57.4.
Junior Wesley Kiptoo took first place title for the invite, finishing .9 seconds faster than the 2nd place finisher. Kiptoo finished the 800m race in 23:11.2. Kiptoo never let anyone take control, throughout the entire race, Kiptoo was leading the group of runners.
The Cyclones will be heading to the Big 12 Championship on October 29 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.