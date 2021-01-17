The Iowa State men's basketball program's COVID-19 pause will extend through at least Wednesday, with the program's game home game against Texas being postponed on Sunday.
This announcement makes Wednesday's contest the second game postponed during Iowa State's program pause, with a road contest against the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday being postponed.
With Wednesday's game being postponed, this is now the fifth game of the 2020-21 season on Iowa State's schedule that has been either canceled or postponed.
The Big 12 Conference and the two programs will work to find alternative dates to make up the games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.