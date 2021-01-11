After falling to Texas Tech by 27 points on Saturday, Iowa State men's basketball will have to go a week without game action with its game at Kansas State on Wednesday being postponed in accordance to the Big 12 Conference's game interruption guidelines.
According to a release from Iowa State men's basketball the game was postponed because "Kansas State was unable to meet the required COVID-19 thresholds on Monday, as established by the league."
According to the release, the universities and the Big 12 Conference will work to reschedule the game.
This is now the third game on Iowa State's schedule postponed due to COVID-19 interruptions.
Iowa State’s next game will be Saturday at Kansas. The game will tip off at 1 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
