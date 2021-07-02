A Thursday media availability allowed Iowa State men's basketball players Blake Hinson, Gabe Kalscheur and Aljaž Kunc to speak to the media about the upcoming season and the interim name, image and likeness policy. In addition to these players, Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger was able to speak to the media.
When asked if he had worked out any deals yet, Hinson said, “It’s still too early.”
However, Hinson, a forward, followed this statement and showed his excitement for the new ruling by saying he’s open to collaborating with people if they were interested in reaching out to him.
Minnesota transfer Kalscheur also voiced his excitement over the changes to the policy.
“I’m very happy the NCAA is letting us student-athletes use our name, image and likeness to do other things besides just playing basketball,” Kalscheur, a senior guard, said.
Otzelberger hopes his staff can be completely supportive of these players as they pursue financial opportunities.
“We just want to create the best student-athlete experience in our program that we can,” Otzelberger said. “So that’s having an awareness of what the rules are and how we can maximize their abilities within the realm of the rules and then supporting them through that process.”
Amid the name, image and likeness ruling, the Iowa State men’s basketball team is also excited for the upcoming season with new transfers and freshmen.
“The fans, the school and the environment is just something I’ve never experienced before,” said Kunc, the small forward transfer from Washington State University, when asked about what made him want to transfer to Iowa State.
Hinson also expressed his excitement for the season to get going.
“I think this is one of the best teams that I’ve ever played for, honestly,” Hinson said.
Hinson said there isn’t an adjustment for him with Iowa State. The coaching staff has been very helpful and accommodating, and he’s excited to play and win games with the Iowa State team.
Otzelberger shared the team's excitement for the season to get going.
“I’m fortunate to be their coach, and I’m excited to keep working with them,” Otzelberger said.
As the season draws closer for the men's basketball team, the team is excited and prepared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.