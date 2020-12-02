The Cyclone men's basketball team became the second Iowa State basketball team to be upset by South Dakota State with a 71-68 loss Wednesday.
Iowa State's offense had a poor showing after putting up 80 points in its season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
A late-game comeback made the game close, but the Jackrabbits held on and won their first game against a "Power Five" conference team since 2017.
The Cyclones were led by redshirt senior forward Solomon Young who stemmed the bleeding with 24 points on 11-17 shooting. Young added four rebounds, one block and one steal.
Graduate transfer Jalen Coleman-Lands came alive in the second half and finished with 12 points on 5-12 shooting and 2-8 from three.
Junior forward Javan Johnson led the Cyclones in rebounds and assists with seven and eight respectively. Johnson had 13 points on 5-11 shooting, but went 1-6 from three.
Sophomore guard Noah Freidel led the Jackrabbits with 23 points, including 5-11 from three and 8-20 overall.
Sophomore guard Baylor Scheierman had 18 points on 6-11 from the field and 3-6 from the 3-point line. Scheierman added 10 rebounds as well, giving him a double-double.
The Cyclones fell to 1-1 after the loss while the Jackrabbits improved to 2-2.
