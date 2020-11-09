Iowa State men's basketball revealed its home matchups for its non conference schedule for the 2020 to 2021 season on Monday.
Iowa State's season opener will be at home against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 29.
After the season opener, Iowa State faces South Dakota State on Dec. 2. Four days later, Iowa State will participate in the Big 12/Big East Battle against DePaul on Dec. 6.
𝙾𝚞𝚛 𝙃𝙤𝙢𝙚 𝙽𝚘𝚗-𝙲𝚘𝚗𝚏𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎 𝚂𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚍𝚞𝚕𝚎 𝙸𝚜 𝙾𝚞𝚝 ⤵️🔗 https://t.co/Q8NQdZgLaQ#Cyclones | 🌪️ pic.twitter.com/iTG9aWOuge— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) November 9, 2020
Iowa State will then have a break in its non conference opponents, as Big 12 conference play begins on Dec. 15 against Kansas State in Ames.
Iowa State's final home non conference opponents are Jackson State and Chicago State.
