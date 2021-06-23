The Iowa State men’s basketball schedule continues to be pieced together as the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups have been released. The games will take place Jan. 29 with the Cyclones matching up against Missouri at Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State last matched up with Missouri in 2018, as the Cyclones took a 76-59 win in Ames. Prior to this win, the team was on a 10-game losing streak against the Tigers. Missouri holds a major lead over the all-time series between the team, posting a record of 150-85.
Iowa State has not played their best basketball at the challenge, with a record of 3-5 overall. Most recently, the Cyclones were defeated by Mississippi State in blowout fashion.
Heading into the ninth challenge between the conferences, the Big 12 leads the series with a record of 4-2-2. The game times and television assignments have not yet been announced.
Big 12/SEC Challenge Matchups
Missouri at Iowa State
Baylor at Alabama
Kentucky at Kansas
Kansas State at Ole Miss
Oklahoma at Auburn
Oklahoma State at Florida
LSU at TCU
Tennessee at Texas
Mississippi State at Texas Tech
West Virginia at Arkansas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.