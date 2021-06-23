Men's basketball team South Dakota State 2020

The Iowa State men's basketball team stands together pregame ahead of its matchup with South Dakota State on Dec. 2.

The Iowa State men’s basketball schedule continues to be pieced together as the Big 12/SEC Challenge matchups have been released. The games will take place Jan. 29 with the Cyclones matching up against Missouri at Hilton Coliseum.

Iowa State last matched up with Missouri in 2018, as the Cyclones took a 76-59 win in Ames. Prior to this win, the team was on a 10-game losing streak against the Tigers. Missouri holds a major lead over the all-time series between the team, posting a record of 150-85.

Iowa State has not played their best basketball at the challenge, with a record of 3-5 overall. Most recently, the Cyclones were defeated by Mississippi State in blowout fashion.

Heading into the ninth challenge between the conferences, the Big 12 leads the series with a record of 4-2-2. The game times and television assignments have not yet been announced.

Big 12/SEC Challenge Matchups

Missouri at Iowa State

Baylor at Alabama

Kentucky at Kansas

Kansas State at Ole Miss

Oklahoma at Auburn

Oklahoma State at Florida

LSU at TCU

Tennessee at Texas

Mississippi State at Texas Tech

West Virginia at Arkansas

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.