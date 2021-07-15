Iowa State men’s basketball will take on Xavier at the NIT Season Tip-Off, which is played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central Standard Time on Nov. 24 on ESPNU.
Iowa State, Xavier, Memphis and Virginia Tech are the teams included in the tournament. If the Cyclones lose, they will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Central Standard Time, and if they win, they will play in the championship game that will follow. The third place and championship games will be played Nov. 26 on ESPN2.
Iowa State and Xavier have played twice in their schools’ history. The home team won each matchup during the two games. The Cyclones won the first meeting in 2003, but the Musketeers in 2005 answered back.
This early season tournament is filled with tons of talent. Besides Iowa State players, some players to watch for include Josh Minott (Memphis), Johnathan Lawson (Memphis), Cesare Edwards (Xavier), Sam Ayomide (Memphis) and Storm Murphy (Virginia Tech).
The first game of the season for Iowa State is Nov. 9 against Kennesaw State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.