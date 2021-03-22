Iowa State men's basketball saw two more players enter the transfer portal Monday, just a day after losing Tyler Harris and recruit Jayden Nunn on Sunday.
Freshman Darlinstone Dubar and sophomore Nate Jenkins entered the portal, becoming the second and third Cyclone players to transfer after the coaching change from Steve Prohm to T.J. Otzelberger.
Iowa State G Darlinstone Dubar (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/B9DLjKpBKN— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 22, 2021
Both players were not huge pieces of the 2020-21 team, but did see minutes as bench options, with Dubar cracking the starting lineup a few times. Neither gained enough traction to get a ton of playing time.
Walk-on Nate Jenkins, who got run at various times over two seasons, also in the transfer portal.— Travis Hines (@TravisHines21) March 22, 2021
Otzelberger is now taking over a team that is losing Solomon Young, Harris, Dubar and Jenkins so far. Nunn was also one of two recruits in Iowa State's 2021 class.
