In its second matchup against Texas Tech, Iowa State lost in a blowout in Lubbock, Texas, 81-54 on Thursday.
It was a one-sided game in the first half for most of it with Texas Tech jumping out to an early lead.
The Red Raiders led by as much as 16 at one point in the first half and kept that energy for most of the half. The Cyclones were able to cut into that lead, getting it all the way down to four at one point.
The Red Raiders led at halftime 35-27. The first half was led by Texas Tech leading scorer Mac McClung who had 10 points in the first period, leading all scorers.
In the second half, Iowa State couldn't quite keep up with Texas Tech. The Red Raider offense exploded in the second half while their defense held the Cyclones back.
A change in Iowa State's lineup was with freshman Darlinstone Dubar. Dubar entered the game in the first half and impressed Iowa State Head Coach Steve Prohm enough to start the second half.
Dubar played 20 minutes, accumulating four rebounds and three assists. Dubar made neither of his two shot attempts and finished with no points.
The leading scorer for the Cyclones was Jalen Coleman-Lands, although his recent hot stretch came to an end as the graduate transfer from DePaul hit on four of his 13 shots for 15 points.
On the Red Raider side, McClung matched his first half total of 10 to finish with 20 points, which was the most of any player Thursday.
The Cyclones will get one more chance for a conference win Saturday against Kansas State.
