The third transfer to come after the fallout of Iowa State's coaching change is Dudley Blackwell, a freshman and 2020 three-star recruit from Iowa State's 2020 recruiting class.
The transfer was first reported by verbalcommits.com.
Iowa State F Dudley Blackwell (FR) has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/gwvLmNaeJE— Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 26, 2021
The first two transfers to come when the Cyclones replaced Steve Prohm with T.J. Otzelberger at their head coaching position was junior Tyler Harris, who played just one season with the Cyclones after transferring from Memphis and Darlinstone Dubar, who was a freshman along with Blackwell.
Blackwell played the least of the three freshmen that stayed healthy for the season, only jumping into a few games sporadically. Unlike Dubar and Jaden Walker, Blackwell didn't start any games.
Blackwell appeared in just 11 games, averaging 9.5 minutes per contest, 1.6 points per game, 0.6 rebounds per game and 0.5 assists per game. The freshman shot 21.1 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from 3-point range.
Walker and Xavier Foster are now the only two remaining players from a once- promising 2020 class that featured three recruits in the top 200 according to 247sports.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.