After two weeks of from play, with a COVID-19 cancelation and a holiday break, Iowa State knew it had to bring energy and tough defense to be able to hang with No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.
And for a half, Iowa State did just that.
Iowa State stuck right with the Bears for the first half of play, holding the nation's best team in terms of three point percentage (45.89 percent) to 0-6 from deep.
The defense from the Cyclones led to 11 first half turnovers for Baylor, a team that came in averaging 11.5 turnovers per game. The Bears averaged 95 points a game coming in and Iowa State held the Bears to 36 first half points.
The Bears rolled into halftime up 36-32.
The second half looked to become a regular Baylor blowout, as the Bears came out in the first 1:29 on a 8-0 run.
But the Cyclones hung with the Bears, taking brief leads thanks to Javan Johnson three pointers or Rasir Bolton drives. Down the stretch, Baylor turned to its trusted guard Jared Butler to make shots.
The Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year scored 16 points in the second half, including a late dagger three point shot with 1:03 left in the game.
No. 2 Baylor pulled away late and started hitting threes to win 76-65.
Iowa State was led by Johnson with 17 points on 7-10 shooting and 3-5 from deep. Bolton scored 14 points and eight rebounds but had five turnovers.
Iowa State now sits 2-5 (0-3 Big 12) and will have to get ready for another ranked matchup with No. 8 Texas on Tuesday.
