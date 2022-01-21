Iowa State men’s golf will start its spring season in Tucson, Ariz., facing teams in the Arizona Intercollegiate starting Monday.
The Cyclones ended the fall season ranked 112th out of the 297 Division I teams listed, according to national rankings. The rankings can be found at golfstat.com.
Iowa State also sits in eighth place in the Big 12 standings. The Cyclones are ahead of both TCU and Kansas State.
Earlier in the year, Iowa State was mostly streaky in its matches. The Cyclones' best finish was in sixth place in the Badger Invitational. The next match the team finished 13th out of 14 teams in the Fighting Irish Classic.
Luke Gutschewski, a freshman, was the Cyclones most consistent golfer. His stroke average of 71.33 led the team. Senior, Lachlan Barker, nearly golfed the same as Gutschewski with a stroke average of 71.77. If the Cyclones want to improve their team ranking and finish higher in the standings, these two will have to lead the way.
The teams participating in the Arizona Intercollegiate with the Cyclones include No. 5 Arkansas, Augusta, BYU, California, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Duke, Santa Clara, St. Mary’s, Washington State, UTEP and San Francisco.
Iowa State last golfed in an event on October 13th, when they wrapped up its fall season at the Big 12 Match Play. The team placed seventh with a 2-3 record during the event.
