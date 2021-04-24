The Iowa State men's golf team's next event will be the Big 12 Championship. The Cyclones are competing at the Prairie Dunes golf course Monday through Wednesday in Hutchinson, Kansas.
The team is coming off of a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams at the Thunderbird Invitational in Phoenix.
Head Coach Andrew Tank voiced his excitement for this upcoming event.
"Prairie Dunes is one of the top courses in the country, so I think arriving there and seeing the golf course is something that we are really looking forward to," Tank said.
Tank also mentioned he is excited to be playing against some of the best teams in the nation at this upcoming event.
This event plays host to three teams in the top six of the Golfstat team rankings. These teams are Oklahoma (1), Oklahoma State (3) and Texas (6).
In a year marked by COVID-19, junior Lachlan Barker is enjoying the time he can spend with his team.
"We sort of lost the team aspect for a little bit when the pandemic hit, so I think this year, just valuing being with the guys," Barker said.
Barker has attributed his great season to working hard and getting better every day.
Senior Tripp Kinney is proud of the mark he has left on Iowa State golf.
"By the time I leave here, I want to have left a really good legacy, and I want to have played some really good golf," Kinney said.
Barker and Kinney have 13 and 12 career top-10 finishes, respectively, certainly leaving massive legacies as Cyclones.
If Barker and Kinney put together great tournaments, look for the team to finish high on the leaderboards.
The Cyclones play two rounds of golf Monday followed by one on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
