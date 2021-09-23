Iowa State will host Kirkwood on Friday, hopeful to continue their momentum in the fall season.
The Cyclones are coming off an impressive outing against DePaul. They will look to continue improving each week as the season progresses.
Iowa State has displayed excellent efficiency at the plate over the first three games of the season. With double-digit hits in each of the first three games, they will look to continue their dominance when they're on offense.
The fall season is a great way to get quality practice in against other teams. Iowa State is still trying to figure out the combinations on defense and in the batting lineup to give them the best chance to win in the regular season.
Iowa State is also trying to iron out some mistakes here and there. The errors that occurred in the first three games of the season are to be expected. Not every game will be perfect, and the fall season allows the team to focus on areas to improve.
Iowa State will continue to shift pieces around on defense throughout their game against Kirkwood and look to find their final identity.
The game on Friday will also allow the bullpen to continue putting in work. So far this season, the pitching has been impressive and looks to be improved from last season.
Head Coach Jamie Pinkerton has been impressed with the bullpen this year and believes that they will continue to improve, as they have for years past.
All five pitchers were on the team last season, so they are looking to get comfortable on the mound and get in good quality innings of work. The pitchers should be able to figure out what is working and what pitches they need to focus on the most this season.
Iowa State will look to come out with intensity and play a competitive game against Kirkwood.
The game is scheduled to take place in Ames on September 24th at 3:30 p.m.
