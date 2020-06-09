Iowa State Head Coach Kevin Dresser landed another big addition to his 2021 recruiting class with the commitment from Millard South's rising-senior Conor Knopick (Omaha, Nebraska). According to MatScouts, Knopick is listed as the No. 29 overall recruit and is ranked No. 11 at 132 pounds for the 2021 recruiting class.
This marks Iowa State's second commitment for the 2021 class, with Erie Cathedral Prep's Paniro Johnson (Erie, Pennsylvania) committing to the Cyclones back in December.
@CycloneWR @BHMetcalf @CYWrestle_KD @DSJ001 @rhino_mwc @DominguezZac @DanePetersen13 @MeneelyTodd @PatriotsWrestle #rollclones 🌪🌪🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/i8rAZ3xj5L— Conor Knopick (@ConorKnopick) June 9, 2020
Knopick is coming off a year that saw him close out his junior season with a Class A state title win over a fellow Big 12 signee in Oklahoma State commit Jakason Burks.
Along with his high school career, Knopick was a member of the United World Wrestling Cadet world team, as well as being a two-time Fargo All-American and a Cadet All-American.
Knopick committed to Iowa State after naming the Cyclones as one of his final three schools, which also included another Big 12 wrestling school in Wyoming.
Knopick is projected to wrestle at either 133 or 141 when he makes his way to Ames, Iowa. He will undoubtedly put his name in contention as a future successor to either redshirt sophomore Austin Gomez or redshirt junior Todd Small at 133 or redshirt junior Ian Parker at 141.
