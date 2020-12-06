After closing its regular season out with a 42-6 blowout win against West Virginia and advancing to the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas, Iowa State moved up to No. 10 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 rankings release Sunday afternoon.
The Cyclones went into the weekend ranked No. 12 in the AP rankings, but a dominating performance against West Virginia helped the Cyclones jump up two spots to be a top 10 team in the country according to the Associated Press.
Welcome to the AP Top 10, @CycloneFB 🌪️ 1. Alabama2. Notre Dame3. Ohio State4. Clemson5. Texas A&M6. Florida7. Cincinnati8. Indiana9. Miami10. Iowa State— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 6, 2020
Only two other Big 12 teams made the AP Top 25, with one team dropping out and one team coming back in.
After beating Baylor and clinching the second spot in the Big 12 Championship game, Oklahoma stayed put at No. 13 in the country.
Texas rejoined the AP Top 25 after scoring 69 points on Kansas State in a 69-31 win over the Wildcats, placing the Longhorns at No. 23 in their reappearance in the rankings.
Oklahoma State dropped from the rankings after being ranked No. 19 when the Cowboys fell to TCU in a 29-22 loss to the Horned Frogs.
